COVID-19 outbreak on North Haven Island, schools switch to remote learning

Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH HAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The island of North Haven is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus - with at least 11 confirmed cases.

Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.

A letter sent home to parents states an elementary school teacher tested positive as well as a high school student.

The principal adds while it’s not a requirement that non-exposed students and families quarantine together, it is being strongly recommended.

Click the following link to read the full letter: https://www.facebook.com/nhcshawks/photos/pcb.2719153001683864/2719152891683875/

