COVID-19 outbreak on North Haven Island, schools switch to remote learning

NORTH HAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The island of North Haven is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus - with at least 11 confirmed cases.

Starting Monday, students are learning remotely for the next two weeks.

A letter sent home to parents states an elementary school teacher tested positive as well as a high school student.

The principal adds while it’s not a requirement that non-exposed students and families quarantine together, it is being strongly recommended.

