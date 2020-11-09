City of Bangor removes more encampments along Kenduskeag Stream

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The city of Bangor is taking action once again to remove homeless encampments.

After citizens expressed concern over encampments along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail, the city posted notices for occupants to leave.

Crews just finished cleaning up the northern bank of the stream where encampments had been removed several weeks ago.

They will now turn their attention to the southern side where any occupants have been given until Tuesday evening to pack up.

According to Bangor’s Community Services Program Manager Rindy Fogler, the number of known unhoused people in Bangor went from over 120 people to around 60 in the past month.

“There are so many individuals and agencies who are involved in trying to provide outreach to the folks who are still left unsheltered. Many have some pretty significant barriers that they need to overcome before they can get into housing, and we’re trying to help them do that. They have to meet us halfway. Sometimes with some people, we haven’t even been able to achieve that level of cooperation yet with folks. They’re just not quite ready to accept help and to come inside.”

There are beds still available at the Main Street shelter and in a recently opened warming center.

A Bangor City Council meeting is being held November 9th at 7:30 via Zoom with an open public comment period.

