Bar Harbor Chamber addresses sudden temporary closure of downtown restaurants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has released a statement about the temporary closure of eight restaurants in town over the weekend, in response to possible COVID-19 exposures.

Currently, three people at two separate restaurants have tested positive for the virus, according to the Chamber. The Chamber says the restaurants closed out of an abundance of caution for the community and of the eight, none had any employees who have tested positive with the exception of Blaze. Blaze posted on Facebook about positive results from two employees, and that Facebook post also adds the restaurant was working closely with the CDC, made its own choice to close, and was not mandated to do so.

The Bar Harbor Chamber commended its restaurant community’s quick response.

“I just want to commend all the businesses for making the decision to be proactive and extremely cautious to protect their employees, their customers, and our entire community," said Alf Anderson, the Chamber’s Executive Director. "They’re just being as cautious as they possibly can be.”

Most of the restaurants haven’t given an update on when they plan to reopen, although some have said on their social media pages they expect to be back in business by the end of the week. Havana and Choco-latte have said they plan to reopen either the 20th or the 21st.

