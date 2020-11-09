Advertisement

Bangor’s new elected officials sworn in Monday morning

(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two new Bangor city councilors and a re-elected councilor were sworn-in to their positions Monday morning.

The ceremony taking place via zoom with several different city officials joining in the celebration.

Sarah Dubay and Jonathan Sprague are the two newest members elected to the council.

Former council chair Clare Davitt was re-elected as a council member.

Dan Tremble was unanimously voted in as the new chair of the council. “While some of these challenges we know that we’re going to face in the next year, there’s many that we don’t know. I still believe that Bangor’s best days lie ahead and I think if we work together, work with the city staff and work with people in the community and in the region that want to help us, we’ll get to those better days,” says Tremble.

City Council Meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of each Month at 7:30 p.m.

