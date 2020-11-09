Bangor Chamber of Commerce holds webinar for employers with COVID positive employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce held a webinar today for employers about what to do when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health answered questions from viewers.

Given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, it’s more important than ever that business owners know how to handle a positive case in an employee.

The webinar included clarification on some of the guidelines on masks, testing, quarantine, and more.

Dr. Jarvis also answered questions about being in close contact with someone who tested positive and degrees of separation between exposure.

“Depending on how large your business, it could very well be that one part of your office space will be declared in close contact because they’re in close proximity to the person who tested positive whereas another portion of your office may have never had contact with them and would not be.”

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call 211 for the state helpline.

You can find a recording of the full webinar on the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

