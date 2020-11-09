Advertisement

Bangor Art Society annual auction goes virtual due to pandemic

Instead of an in person auction, it will be broadcast live on their Facebook page.
Art Auction
Art Auction(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Bangor Art Society’s annual art auction will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

“Paint Out/Create Out” gives local artists a chance to showcase their work which is on display at Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

80% of the sale proceeds will go to the artists, while the other 20% will cover auction costs.

The safety and health of artists and patrons was the reason for the change in format.

“We just put it online. Like everything else, that’s what you have to shift a little bit, and art is something that can brighten up the spirits and change your whole perspective of things.”

The auction takes place on Friday, November 13th, from 7pm-9pm.

Previews of the art currently on display can be found on the Bangor Art Society Facebook page.

