A Beautiful November Afternoon Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunshine will prevail this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the 60s statewide. We’ll be keeping an eye on the record highs for today as a few could be broken. The record high for Bangor is 65° set in 1938, 63° in Millinocket set in 1996 and 66° for Houlton also set in 1996. Skies will be clear tonight with some patchy fog possible. Temperatures will remain above average with lows in the mid-40s to near 50°.

Another nice day expected Tuesday with high pressure to our south remaining in control. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday with temperatures warming to the mid-60s to low 70s for highs. Another day where we could see some record high temperatures. A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday bringing us increasing clouds and the chance for a few afternoon showers. The shower chances are pretty minimal for the day Wednesday with a better chance of showers coming Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Mild air will remain in place ahead of the approaching cold front so despite the increasing clouds and the chance for a few showers Wednesday, high temperatures will still top off in the 60s to possibly near 70°. The cold front will move through the state Wednesday night then push offshore early Thursday bringing us a better chance for some showers during the overnight hours. The showers will taper off Thursday morning as the front pushes to our south followed by brightening skies as we head into the afternoon. It will be cooler Thursday behind the departing cold front with highs mainly in the 50s. Friday looks good as high pressure builds into the area. Well see a mix of sun and clouds and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 40s.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs between 60°-68°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows between 45°-50°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Patchy fog early then mostly sunny. Highs between 65°-72°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Veterans Day: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool with highs in the 40s.

