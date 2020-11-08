Variably Cloudy & A Bit Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A frontal boundary will stall over southwestern Maine today which will bring much of the state a cooler day in the 50s. We’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy across the region. A widely scattered shower is possible for northern areas. This front will slowly lift to the north tonight and skies will remain partly cloudy. Areas of fog are likely, especially in Downeast. Lows will drop back to the 40s statewide.

High pressure builds into the region for tomorrow. With that, a pleasant day is likely to start the work week. We’re see mainly sunny skies throughout the state. It will be unseasonably mild with highs topping out in the 60s statewide. This high pressure will slowly side to our south on Tuesday. It will still be a great day with mainly sunny skies. Very mild as well, highs will top out in the 60s and lower 70s. A cold front well off to our west will slowly approach for the day on Wednesday. Moisture will be pumped in from the south and a few showers are possible across the state. Highs on Wednesday will generally run in the 50s to low 60s. This cold front pushes off to our east on Thursday. A shower is possible during the morning, especially south. Otherwise, skies will turn partly cloudy. During the afternoon temperatures will only run in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s statewide. Winds N/NE at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lows will fall back to the 40s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: A good deal of sunshine and mild once again. Highs will run in the 60s. Winds W/SW at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and unseasonably mild. Highs will top out in the 60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs will top out in the 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday: A morning shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy skies. The high temperature mid and upper 50s will occur around midnight. Temperatures for the afternoon will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.