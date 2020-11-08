Thousands without power in greater Bangor area Sunday morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in Eddington, Veazie, Bangor, and other surrounding areas.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Power outage on the north side of #HeyBangor may cause several traffic lights to be not operating. @versantpower will be out soon, #StaySafe and stop then proceed at all lights that are out — Bangor Fire Dept. (@BangorFireDept) November 8, 2020

The Bangor Fire Department said in a tweet Sunday morning that the outage has affected the north of side of Bangor.

There may be several traffic lights in the area that are not operating.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

We're investigating the cause of an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in Eddington, Veazie, Clifton, Bradley, Bangor, and Brewer. Once we pinpoint the issue, workers will work to safely restore service. FMI:https://t.co/6B8tnziNw3 — Versant Power (@versantpower) November 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.