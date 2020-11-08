Advertisement

Thousands without power in greater Bangor area Sunday morning

Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in Eddington, Veazie, Bangor, and other surrounding areas.
Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in Eddington, Veazie, Bangor, and other surrounding areas.(AP Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power crews are investigating an outage affecting more than 3,900 customers in Eddington, Veazie, Bangor, and other surrounding areas.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

The Bangor Fire Department said in a tweet Sunday morning that the outage has affected the north of side of Bangor.

There may be several traffic lights in the area that are not operating.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

