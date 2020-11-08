Advertisement

Red Barn Restaurant to give away free roll of toilet paper with every family meal

The giveaway is the restaurant’s last major event before it closes for the season
A box of just some of the many, many rolls up for grabs for any lucky customer.
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Augusta, Maine (WABI) - Customers at the Red Barn Restaurant might be getting a little bonus with their meal for the next two weeks.

The bonus? A roll of toilet paper, of course.

The restaurant purchased over 500 rolls in the wake of new COVID-19 restrictions, and will be giving them away to every customer who purchases a Family Meal.

The restaurant, which will be closing for the season on November twenty-second, says this is a way to spread a little levity to their loyal customers during a tough time.

“And I kind of suspected that we’d be in this position again in the early to late fall, so I just thought it would be a nice icebreaker.\,” said Laura Benedict, the owner of the restaurant. “There’s a lot of anxiety, understandably, and it makes people smile.”

For those worried about the closure, don’t worry.

Management say they will reopen as soon as they’re able to next year, and they’ll keep an active presence on Facebook throughout the rest of the year, alongside continuing deliveries to various nursing homes.

