Organization seeking nominations for Purple Heart Patriot Project trip

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An organization honoring wounded veterans is looking to honor a service member from Maine.

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission plans to bring a veteran from each state on a four-day trip to New York’s Hudson Valley to visit West Point, Washington’s Headquarters where the badge originated in 1782, and for a private tour of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor - a museum dedicated to those wounded in action.

The Honor Flight-style program will bring one veteran from each state on the trip.

Leaders from the nonprofit say, as of now, they haven’t received nominations for anyone from Maine or New Hampshire.

“It is a significant gap for us and it is important for us to realize that our heroes have come from across this nation, from Maine down to Texas,” said National Purple Heart Honor Mission Executive Director, Russell Vernon, Col. USA Ret.

To nominate someone for the 2021 Patriot Project mission, you can find information here: https://www.purpleheartmission.org/nominate-a-patriot-project-mission-honoree

