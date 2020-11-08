Advertisement

Major bridge rebuild in eastern Maine to finish in 2022

The Maine Department of Transportation says the effort is called the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project and it’s taking place in Hampden.
Hampden Bridge Project
Hampden Bridge Project(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) - A highway construction project in eastern Maine will rebuild eight bridges and rehabilitate a ninth along a four-mile stretch of Interstate 95.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the effort is called the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project and it’s taking place in Hampden.

The contract for the project went to Cianbro Corporation for $44.8 million and the work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2022.

Bridges involved in the project cross Souadabscook Stream, Emerson Mill Road and the Central Maine & Quebec Railway.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, both from Somerset County
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Members of Maine delegation respond to Biden, Harris victory

Latest News

Thousands without power in greater Bangor area Sunday morning
Bangor High School reports one positive COVID-19 case, remote learning begins Monday
Fielder’s Choice reopens mini-golf this weekend only in Bangor
Parade held in honor of Hermon Army Veteran fighting ALS