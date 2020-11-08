Advertisement

Maine State Police asking for help locating missing Lebanon woman

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRYEBURG, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman from Lebanon.

Police say Tammy Millette was last seen on Route 5 in Fryebug at the intersection of Lovell Road and Cornshop Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen walking away from her car, barefoot.

Police say her cell phone was left in the car.

Millette is described as 5′6 and 175lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Millette’s whereabouts, call Maine State Police at 624-7076 ext. 9 and ask for Trooper DuBois.

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Sunday, November 8, 2020

