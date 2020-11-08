Maine State Police asking for help locating missing Lebanon woman

FRYEBURG, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman from Lebanon.

Police say Tammy Millette was last seen on Route 5 in Fryebug at the intersection of Lovell Road and Cornshop Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen walking away from her car, barefoot.

Police say her cell phone was left in the car.

Millette is described as 5′6 and 175lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Millette’s whereabouts, call Maine State Police at 624-7076 ext. 9 and ask for Trooper DuBois.

