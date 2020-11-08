Maine CDC reports 51 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 51 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

No new deaths are being reported. The number of deaths remains at 152.

The total number of cases was revised Saturday with an increase of 39.

So, the overall total jumps by 177 for a total of 7,693.

1,606 cases are active, an increase of 49.

29 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 5,935.

York County saw the largest increase in cases overnight with 22.

Cumberland County is reporting 21 new cases.

Penobscot has eight new cases. 74 are active.

Washington County is the only county that did not see an increase in cases overnight.

Hospitalizations have risen by 5, and one more person has been put on a ventilator since Saturday.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the state’s 7-day positivity rate on Friday was 1.73%, which is more than three times higher compared to two weeks ago.

Shah said 18% of the total number of coronavirus cases the state has seen have come in the past two weeks.

Shah said it is a sign of rapidly expanding community transmission.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, November 8 (WABI)

