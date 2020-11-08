Local winter sport retailers finding great success despite pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

With winter just around the corner, we stopped by a few retailers who specialize in winter sports, to see just how sales have been going as they gear up for their busiest time of year.

COVID-19 has taken it tolls economically on many small businesses.

Brad Ryder who owns epic sports in downtown Bangor, told us in his businesses case, things have been busy.

Ryder offers a wide array of winter sports gear and equipment, which he says is selling very well.

“So far so good, we do cross country skis and snow shoes as well as the apparel that goes with that, we’re really looking forward to a really good season I think people during the summer were able to get out and enjoy the outdoors, and hopefully will continue to do the same. Maine during the winter time is just a great place to recreate and I think they’ll want to keep doing that and get out and enjoy.”

With the high demand Epic Sports is having for it’s winter goods, the only problem is keeping things in stock, but Ryder says he’s staying optimistic.

“During these times really supply has been the biggest challenge, we hope that we’re able to overcome that or at least make it as good as possible.”

Ski Rack Sports, who specializes in alpine skiing and snowboarding, say like Epic Sports, they’re seeing similar success.

“We’ve been noticing this fall that there’s an increase in customers coming in looking for alpine equipment, skis and cross country skis, snow shoes and what not, folks are definitely looking to be outdoors and we’re glad to help them with that. Especially now in terms of previous falls and this year we’ve seen an increase in business for folks who want to make sure they get their equipment for the season so definitely if you’re thinking about it we recommend stopping in and at least looking into us.”

Ryder knows for other businesses things are tough right now, so he’s very thrilled with the support his customers have showed his store.

“What we hear from our customers all the time is they really enjoy supporting their local businesses and we hear that everyday, and whether it be a restaurant or a store like us, we really appreciate them supporting our local business, so we hope they continue with that.”

