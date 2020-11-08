Local group stepping up to support Wreaths Across America

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19.

Wreaths for Veterans will host a virtual ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Park (Old Tannery Park) in Howland at noon.

Organizers still need donations to make sure each grave is covered this year.

They need to cover 375 in the Howland area.

With local support and generosity, Wreaths Across America Volunteer, Tami Colbath, is hoping they can meet their goal and ensure that no veteran is forgotten.

“Whether they died in service or not, they deserve to be remembered, at least one time a year. At least one time a year, we can go in there and remember them. We say their names and we remember them that one time of year, hopefully not just that one time of year. It’s pretty beautiful. It’s pretty intense. We have people that sacrificed their lives and we’ll-being for our country. We can remember them one time of year. That’s what I believe and it’s incredible."

If you would like to donate money for a wreath, those can be dropped off at the Enfield and Howland Town Offices.

Each hand made wreath cost $15 to sponsor.

Donations need to be in by November 30th.

You can send an email to WAA volunteer, Tami Colbath: tamicolbath@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstone at 2,158 participating locations around the country.

For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath from Wreaths for Veterans, please visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159644.

It is easier than ever to sponsor one $15 veteran's wreath! Just text WREATH to 20222! Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Sunday, November 8, 2020

