Local group stepping up to support Wreaths Across America

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19.
TV5 was there last year as veterans were honored with the help of a group called Wreaths for Veterans.
TV5 was there last year as veterans were honored with the help of a group called Wreaths for Veterans.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19.

Wreaths for Veterans will host a virtual ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Park (Old Tannery Park) in Howland at noon.

Organizers still need donations to make sure each grave is covered this year.

They need to cover 375 in the Howland area.

With local support and generosity, Wreaths Across America Volunteer, Tami Colbath, is hoping they can meet their goal and ensure that no veteran is forgotten.

If you would like to donate money for a wreath, those can be dropped off at the Enfield and Howland Town Offices.

Each hand made wreath cost $15 to sponsor.

Donations need to be in by November 30th.

You can send an email to WAA volunteer, Tami Colbath: tamicolbath@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstone at 2,158 participating locations around the country.

For more information on how to volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath from Wreaths for Veterans, please visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159644.

It is easier than ever to sponsor one $15 veteran's wreath! Just text WREATH to 20222!

Posted by Wreaths Across America - Official Page on Sunday, November 8, 2020

