Multiple Bar Harbor restaurants announce temporary closure after possible COVID-19 contact with staff

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Five different Bar Harbor restaurants have all announced this afternoon on Facebook they will be closing temporarily after employees may have come into contact with someone who is requiring a COVID-19 test.

Pat’s Pizza, Leary’s Landing, the Dog and Pony Tavern, Atlantic Brewing Company, Choco-Latte and Havana have all announced temporary closures.

Pat’s Pizza and Choco-Latte were the only ones to provide any sort of timeline, Pat’s Pizza says they will be closed until at least Wednesday.

Choco-Latte and Havana laid out a plan, saying they will be closed for the next two weeks while they deep clean.

All five restaurants say they are choosing to close down for the time being as a safety precaution while awaiting testing results from their staff.

