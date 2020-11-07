Waterville Community Dental Center Gives Free Dental Screenings

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Kids in Kennebec County got a free dental check-up in Waterville today.

The Waterville Community Dental Center offered screenings, supervised by the Maine CDC, that included flouride application and education on proper oral health guidelines.

After their check-ups, the kids got free goodie bags.

The Dental Center say the check-ups ensure that many children left without a provider could still get the proper services they need.

“For many of these children, these schools are the only place they’re getting their oral healthcare and, with what happened to COVID, some of these children haven’t had services for a year or longer. And, regular dental care is a very important piece of continuing to keep these kids with, in, good overall health,” said Barbara Covey, a doctor and member of the board for the Center.

The Center says that, depending on outside circumstances, they may do more free screenings in the future.

