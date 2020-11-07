University of Maine Orono reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases among employees
The Administrative Facilities Management Office is temporarily closed and 240 additional employees are being tested.
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono is reporting 10 total cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Administrative Facilities Management Office.
This being reported by the University of Maine System today.
As a result the office building on campus has been temporarily closed.
And testing for 240 employees identified through contact tracing has begun.
There are no known active cases of COVID-19 among the student population at the Orono campus.
In a statement, the University’s President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy says:
“We are hopeful that all individuals in our communities who have tested positive and are afflicted or impacted by COVID-19 will have good health and rapid recovery, and will experience quarantine and isolation periods that progress easily.”
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.