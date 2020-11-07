Advertisement

University of Maine Orono reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases among employees

The Administrative Facilities Management Office is temporarily closed and 240 additional employees are being tested.
In a statement, the University's President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy says: "We are hopeful that all individuals in our communities who have tested positive and are afflicted or impacted by COVID-19 will have good health and rapid recovery, and will experience quarantine and isolation periods that progress easily."
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine in Orono is reporting 10 total cases of COVID-19 among employees at the Administrative Facilities Management Office.

This being reported by the University of Maine System today.

As a result the office building on campus has been temporarily closed.

And testing for 240 employees identified through contact tracing has begun.

There are no known active cases of COVID-19 among the student population at the Orono campus.

In a statement, the University’s President, Joan Ferrini-Mundy says:

“We are hopeful that all individuals in our communities who have tested positive and are afflicted or impacted by COVID-19 will have good health and rapid recovery, and will experience quarantine and isolation periods that progress easily.”

