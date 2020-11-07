Thomas College reports first positive COVID-19 case

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College in Waterville has reported its first positive case of COVID-19.

The school found out on Friday.

We’re told the person is now quarantining off-campus.

The college’s spokesperson says the Maine CDC believes this individual did not have close contact with those on campus or others.

“At this time, according to the Maine CDC, given the timeframe from the onset of symptoms and knowing when the individual was last active in our community, the Maine CDC concluded that there has been no identified close contact on campus between this individual and others.”

“While this news may be concerning, I want to stress that this is what our strategy was designed to do: Identify any incidents as soon as possible so they can be contained quickly and minimize the risk of spread to others,” said Thomas College President Laurie G. Lachance. “Our goal has always been to put the health and safety of the community above all other considerations. We will continue to monitor and work closely with the Maine CDC to determine whether additional steps need to be taken to protect our entire Thomas community and our extended community of family, friends, and the central Maine region.”

Since the college implemented a testing program in August, officials have tested more than 6,000 in the Thomas College community.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.