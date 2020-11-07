Purple Iris Foundation giving back during the month of November

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - November is National Pancreatic Cancer Month.

The Purple Iris Foundation is stepping up and lending a hand to cancer patients.

They’re holding a food drive this month.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at two Brewer locations - Generations Boutique and Art Studio and Higher Ground Services.

A third drop-off location will be added at Staples in Bangor.

Donations will be accepted until November 20th.

“We just want to help people when they battle not have to worry about bills that are coming in, and food is a basic necessity, as well as toiletries. That’s something we have added to the list as well because those start adding up as well - toilet paper, paper towels, you name it. So, it’s just something to help out in time of need," said Christina Parrish, Founder of the Purple Iris Foundation.

Donations can also be brought to their Blood Drive on Wednesday, November 25th.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jeff’s Catering.

All non-perishable food items will go to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

