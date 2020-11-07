Advertisement

Portland police officer among 20 sworn in as American citizens

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Twenty people were sworn in as new American citizens on Friday.

The new Americans come from countries all over the world, including China, Iraq, Serbia and Germany.

One of the new citizens is a member of the Portland Police Department.

The Portland police honor guard was on hand to present the colors at the ceremony.

Because of the pandemic, everyone was required to physically distance and wear masks.

