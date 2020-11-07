Advertisement

Parade held in honor of Hermon Army Veteran fighting ALS

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A special parade was held in Hermon today for a Veteran fighting ALS.

Police, firemen, motorcycles, and cars all came out to lead the parade honoring Norman Michaud.

Dozens of community and family members showed up to thank him for his service.

Many stuck around after the parade to greet him personally.

Members of Michaud’s family and the community kept today’s parade a surprise.

“I was told a photographer was coming to take family photos- that was it," says Veteran Norman Michaud. “But then, when I came outside, I saw all of these tables and stuff, and I said ‘wait, why do we have all of this out?' So it was a complete surprise.”

Michaud spent 24 years in the Army, and then went on to work for 20 more years with the government.

