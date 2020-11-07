Members of Maine delegation respond to Biden, Harris victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WABI) - Some of Maine’s delegation are reacting to Joe Biden’s victory.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Trump the first incumbent since George H.W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term.

Senator Angus King sent his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on social media Saturday morning.

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — the best team to lead us through this moment. But we must remember that they cannot solve our problems and bridge our divisions alone; we must all come together and put the country first. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) November 7, 2020

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also sent her congratulations.

I look forward to working w/ his admin on a host of pressing issues, including bringing direct relief to our communities, jump-starting our economy, centering science in the fight against COVID+the climate crisis, improving our health care+making our food system more sustainable. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) November 7, 2020

Maine Democratic Party Chair, Kathleen Marra released the following statement:

“The American people have spoken––Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the next president and vice president of the United States. Joe understands the issues facing Maine families and we are confident that he will fight for us––whether it’s building on the Affordable Care Act to make sure that everyone has access to affordable health care or implementing a national strategy to contain COVID-19 and build our country back better than before. “With their ballots, a majority of Mainers rejected Trump’s failed leadership and voted to return unity, stability, and strength to the White House.”

