Members of Maine delegation respond to Biden, Harris victory
Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WABI) - Some of Maine’s delegation are reacting to Joe Biden’s victory.
He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.
Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Trump the first incumbent since George H.W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term.
Senator Angus King sent his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on social media Saturday morning.
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also sent her congratulations.
Maine Democratic Party Chair, Kathleen Marra released the following statement:
