Mainly Cloudy Tonight, Cooler & Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic region and a cold front is positioned across Northern Maine. This front will slowly drop south through the state the evening and tonight. Skies will become mostly to completely cloudy tonight. There is the risk for areas of drizzle or light rain showers associated with this front. Lows will drop back to the upper 30s to mid and upper 40s.

This front will stall over southwestern Maine tomorrow which will bring much of the state a cooler day in the 50s. It will also be mostly cloudy, however, some sunshine is expected. This front will once again lift to the north Sunday night and skies will clear out. A pleasant day is likely to start the work week on Monday. With high pressure to our south, we’re looking at mainly sunny skies. It will be unseasonably mild with highs topping out in the 60s statewide. Enjoy Tuesday as well, it will be mainly sunny and highs running in the 60s again across the state. A cold front well off to our west will slowly approach for the day on Wednesday. Moisture will be pumped in from the south and periods of showers and steady rain is likely across the state. Highs on Wednesday will generally run in the 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, areas of drizzle or light rain showers possible. Lows will drop back to the 40s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies, some sunshine likely. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s statewide. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A good deal of sunshine and mild once again. Highs will run in the 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and unseasonably mild. Highs will top out in the 60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will top out in the 50s to lower 60s.

