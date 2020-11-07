Advertisement

Maine radio station begins playing Christmas music

WHOM 94.9 FM is playing nothing but holiday music through Dec. 27.
WHOM 94.9 FM is playing nothing but holiday music through Dec. 27.
WHOM 94.9 FM is playing nothing but holiday music through Dec. 27.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It may only be the beginning of November, but a Maine radio station is already playing Christmas music.

WHOM 94.9 FM is playing nothing but holiday music through Dec. 27.

Morning show host Jadd Naamani said they started playing holiday music early as a way to cheer people up and get them ready for the holiday season.

Naamani also said they received a lot of requests from viewers to start early.

He said after Halloween, the radio station was flooded with calls and messages asking when the Christmas music will begin.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC reports 147 new coronavirus cases
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Portland police officer among 20 sworn in as American citizens
Purple Iris Foundation giving back during the month of November
Crash in Orono knocks out power to customers
Thomas College reports first positive COVID-19 case