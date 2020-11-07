Maine radio station begins playing Christmas music

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It may only be the beginning of November, but a Maine radio station is already playing Christmas music.

WHOM 94.9 FM is playing nothing but holiday music through Dec. 27.

Morning show host Jadd Naamani said they started playing holiday music early as a way to cheer people up and get them ready for the holiday season.

Naamani also said they received a lot of requests from viewers to start early.

He said after Halloween, the radio station was flooded with calls and messages asking when the Christmas music will begin.

