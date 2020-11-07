Advertisement

Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, both from Somerset County

Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 7(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says two more people from Maine have died with coronavirus.

The two deaths are being reported out of Somerset County.

One was a man in his 70s, and the other was a woman in her 80s.

The CDC also reported 138 new cases Saturday.

The total number of cases was revised Friday with an increase of 23.

So, the overall total jumps by 170 for a total of 7,603.

There are 1,557 active cases, an increase of 93.

There were 76 new recoveries reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 5,906.

Cumberland County once again saw the largest increase in cases with 49.

526 are active.

Androscoggin is reporting 31 new cases, while York county saw an increase in 23 cases.

All 16 counties saw an increase in at least one case.

Dr. Nirav Shah said the state’s 7-day positivity rate on Friday was 1.73%, which is more than three times higher compared to two weeks ago

The next CDC briefing is scheduled for Monday, November 9 at 2 p.m.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, November 7(WABI)

