Lamp posts decorated with lights in Bangor ahead of holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

To keep spirits bright through the long winter season, Downtown Bangor will be glowing with more than 20,000 holiday lights.

The Beautification Committee of Bangor organized the decorating.

“We’re volunteering today to put the lights up all over downtown Bangor to give it a more festive feel for the holidays”

When it’s all said and done, over one hundred lamp posts will be strung with lights that will hopefully make the dark winter days ahead, a little brighter.

“We’re certainly hoping that it adds something to what has certainly been a really dark bizarre year, anything we can do to make downtown sort of a beacon of light through this crisis will be a little bit of a help.”

Annette Dodd, who owns The Rock & Art Shop on Central Street, knows how much the lights will mean to locals.

“For me I mean the downtown is really is the heart of the community and when you have a downtown that’s vibrant and full of life I think it spreads throughout the entire community.”

The pandemic has made things challenging on the committee in terms of planning and doing activities while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, but that didn’t stop them from going all out this year.

“We struggled a little bit because it’s hard to organize things right now with COVID but we’ve tried to up our game a little bit by adding more planters, buying new lights and really trying to make it a little bit prettier.”

The unusual 65 degree weather on a November day made putting the lights up more enjoyable.

“It’s refreshing, sometimes we get out here and we’ve got three volunteers and it’s cold and raining and we’ve got a hundred lamp posts to go around town carrying an 8-foot ladder on our shoulder it’s not an easy or fun job so having it be beautiful weather is just nice, it’s refreshing.”

On top of the cheer the lights will bring, Dodd hopes they will also inspire locals to shop at businesses like hers for their holiday gifts.

“We’re hoping that this reminds people that the holidays are coming and to get out now and spend your money.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.