Advertisement

Hockey East announces November 20th start date

UMaine President Ferrini-Mundy still has final call on participation
Hockey East announces November 20th start date
Hockey East announces November 20th start date
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, MA (WABI) - Hockey East released a hype video for social media to announce the conference season schedule will begin on November 20th. So there’s chance Black Bear hockey fans. Although UMaine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy has yet to rule whether or not UMaine will play in competitions this winter.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Maine CDC reports 147 new coronavirus cases

Latest News

MPA and State Agencies release winter sports guidelines for community and high school sports
AP source: Red Sox to rehire Alex Cora
Maine men’s hockey hopes to carry family bond forward through season
MPA Sports Medicine Committee meets to develop draft for joint guidelines with state