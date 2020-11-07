Hockey East announces November 20th start date
UMaine President Ferrini-Mundy still has final call on participation
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOSTON, MA (WABI) - Hockey East released a hype video for social media to announce the conference season schedule will begin on November 20th. So there’s chance Black Bear hockey fans. Although UMaine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy has yet to rule whether or not UMaine will play in competitions this winter.
