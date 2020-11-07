Advertisement

Fielder’s Choice reopens mini-golf this weekend only in Bangor

You can take part for just $5 a person this weekend only, and you can grab ice cream while you’re at it.
You can take part for $5 a person.
You can take part for $5 a person.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With warmer November weather, one business in Bangor is bringing back a summer favorite.

Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor has decided to offer mini-golf this weekend.

You can take part for just $5 a person this weekend only, and you can grab ice cream while you’re at it.

Fielder’s Choice will close for the season November 22nd, and they expect to reopen, weather-permitting, in the early spring.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Maine CDC reports 147 new coronavirus cases
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters
Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, both from Somerset County

Latest News

Parade held in honor of Hermon Army Veteran fighting ALS
University of Maine Orono reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases among employees
Waterville Community Dental Center Gives Free Dental Screenings
Camp Out Hunger Celebrates Final Day of Drive