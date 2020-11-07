Fielder’s Choice reopens mini-golf this weekend only in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With warmer November weather, one business in Bangor is bringing back a summer favorite.

Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream in Bangor has decided to offer mini-golf this weekend.

You can take part for just $5 a person this weekend only, and you can grab ice cream while you’re at it.

Fielder’s Choice will close for the season November 22nd, and they expect to reopen, weather-permitting, in the early spring.

