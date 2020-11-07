Advertisement

Crash in Orono knocks out power to customers

We’re told a car hit a pole knocking out power.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Police say Main Street in Orono is closed because of an accident.

As of 11:54 p.m., Versant power is reporting more than 2,000 customers in the dark because of the crash.

Police say no one was hurt.

You’re asked to avoid the area at this time.

For updated info on outages, click here.

