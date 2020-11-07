Crash in Orono knocks out power to customers
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Police say Main Street in Orono is closed because of an accident.
We’re told a car hit a pole knocking out power.
As of 11:54 p.m., Versant power is reporting more than 2,000 customers in the dark because of the crash.
Police say no one was hurt.
You’re asked to avoid the area at this time.
