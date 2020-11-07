Camp Out Hunger Celebrates Final Day of Drive

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Today was the final day for the second annual Camp Out Hunger.

It was put together by radio stations B98.5 and 92 Moose, who camped out all week in the parking lot of the Augusta Sam’s Club to raise food and money donations for the Salvation Army.

All in all, they raised eighteen thousand dollars and thousands of pounds of food, which they dropped later in the afternoon.

The stations say that they were thrilled to see the community coming together in a showing of solidarity.

“We’ve had people come to this drive who are currently getting help from food banks right now, and they’re still coming and giving a dollar, two dollars, a couple cans of soup, because they know that it all adds up and giving back to the same organizations that have helped them is critical and it’s important,” said Matt James, Brand Manager for Townsquare Media.

If you missed the drive but want to help, organizers say that the best way is to donate what you can to your local food bank, which are always in need.

