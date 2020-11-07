Bus company on MDI suspending services through November 15th after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A bus company on Mount Desert Island is suspending all operations including in their business office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Downeast Transportation says all operations will be shut down through Sunday, November 15.
The Executive Director says while this action is not required by the Maine CDC, they’re doing this out of an abundance of caution.
All other employees will self-monitor for symptoms.
All buses and facilities will be disinfected and cleaned during the service suspension.
