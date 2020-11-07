Advertisement

Bangor High School reports one positive COVID-19 case, remote learning begins Monday

They will move to remote learning for the week of November 9th through the 13th.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Interim Superintendent for Bangor Public Schools Kathy Harris-Smedberg announced on the school’s website that one case of COVID-19 has been identified at Bangor High School.

It is not yet known whether that case was a student or faculty member.

They say out of an abundance of caution, Bangor High School will move to remote leaning for this coming week so they can provide a deep cleaning of the school.

They encourage all students and faculty to monitor for symptoms.

