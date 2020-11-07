Ballot counting process varies state to state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

Ballot counting is handled differently from state to state. Kathy McCarty has more on why Maine officials were able to complete their count, while the process continues in other states.

In 2016, Maine voters turned in more than 260,000 absentee ballots. This year, more than 500,000 absentee ballots were submitted. Maine’s Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says unlike other states that had to wait until Election Day to begin processing, Maine officials began that task as documents were returned.

“If we had the same set of election laws that are in place in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, we wouldn’t have these ballots counted until probably the early part of next week. That’s the situation they’re in. They don’t allow for early processing of absentee ballots,” says Matthew Dunlap, Maine’s Secretary of State.

Though the process is taking longer in other states, he says they’re following their states' laws.

“I’ve been in touch with the secretaries of state in Arizona, and Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and, you know, they’re very confident that it’s going well. You know, they’re not - nothing unusual is happening, and they hope to have their work done fairly soon,” he says.

Ballots are followed closely, from the time they’re printed in each state, through tabulation following election.

Dunlap says, “Like Maine, they all account for all their ballots, and there’s a very rigorous post-election cleanup or audit that goes on to make sure that you’ve accounted for every single ballot. Ultimately, I think we’ll be able to say that’ll be the voters that decided this election, rather than a court case, like was the case in Florida in 2000.”

Dunlap says he sees the unrest occurring across our nation, as people express anger and frustration toward those counting ballots. He reminds everyone that those people are your friends and neighbors.

“We have 503 chief election officers, those are the town clerks. I’m the guy on the news. I supervise the printing of ballots. We, you know, certify the tabulation of the vote. But the actual election is run by your neighbors. Your town clerk, your town election warden, your town ballot clerks - they run the election. And that’s the real assurance to the integrity of the process,” says Dunlap.

Dunlap says for those that aren’t happy with an election, there’s one thing to remember - there’s always another election, another chance to vote for the changes you want, at whatever level of government. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

