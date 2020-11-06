Advertisement

WATCH: Cuddly giant panda cub turns 11 weeks old, gets checkup

‘He barked at the sound of our laughter, then promptly fell asleep.’
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The baby giant panda at the National Zoo is 11 weeks old and is still scoring high on the cuteness scale.

When mom slipped out of their den this week, the zoo’s panda keepers grabbed the roly-poly bundle to see how he was doing.

The cub continues to grow.

It now weighs 8.4 pounds and measures 20.4 inches from the tip of his nose to the base of his tail, the zoo’s website said.

“Throughout the exam, our cub was mostly quiet and sleepy,” said Laurie Thompson, assistant curator of giant pandas. “As keeper Marty Dearie measured the cub, he lifted up his head. He barked at the sound of our laughter, then promptly fell asleep.”

The cub was born on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Gold’s Gym in Bangor vandalized, graffiti aimed at Trump supporters
A barber shop in Brewer will provide a free haircut to Veterans and active Military on Veteran’s Day
Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
A book that features a collection of stories is raising money for United Way