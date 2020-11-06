Advertisement

Three youth at KidsPeace in Ellsworth test positive for COVID-19 cases

The organization says the cases impact their program and services at the Graham Lake Campus only.
(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

KidsPeace in Ellsworth is adjusting their program for the rest of the month after three youth in one of their residential treatment programs tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization says the cases impact their program and services at the Graham Lake Campus only.

Other programs in Millinocket and Old town are not changing.

The three youth have been isolated and KidsPeace staff are taking measures to ensure social distancing and use of PPE among staff at the Ellsworth location.

Both the day treatment and Milestones Pre-K programming on the Graham Lake Campus have switched to remote learning.

(*A previous version of this story noted that the program would be temporarily closed. That is not the case. All programs remain operating, with adaptations. )

The following is a statement from Ken Olson, Executive Director of KidsPeace New England and Rachel Bousquet, Director...

Posted by KidsPeace Maine Education and Residential Services on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor issues new executive order for face coverings
Maine CDC investigating four new COVID-19 outbreaks
Update: Identity released for body found in water in Northport
Coronavirus cases in Maine set another new record Thursday
Robbinston man charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly fire

Latest News

Education officials change school status in Knox and Franklin counties
Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns
Penobscot Nation leaders set restrictions to visitors due to COVID cases on Indian Island
Maine CDC reports 147 new coronavirus cases