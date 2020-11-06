Three youth at KidsPeace in Ellsworth test positive for COVID-19 cases

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

KidsPeace in Ellsworth is adjusting their program for the rest of the month after three youth in one of their residential treatment programs tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization says the cases impact their program and services at the Graham Lake Campus only.

Other programs in Millinocket and Old town are not changing.

The three youth have been isolated and KidsPeace staff are taking measures to ensure social distancing and use of PPE among staff at the Ellsworth location.

Both the day treatment and Milestones Pre-K programming on the Graham Lake Campus have switched to remote learning.

(*A previous version of this story noted that the program would be temporarily closed. That is not the case. All programs remain operating, with adaptations. )

