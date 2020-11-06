Advertisement

State officials urge Mainers to wear masks in public places

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Governor Mills' new mask mandate has some people asking questions about how it’s expected to work.

The new order requires people to wear face coverings in public, regardless of the ability to maintain physical distancing.

The Director of the Maine CDC and the Maine DHHS Commissioner talked about the mandate at Friday’s CDC briefing.

Dr. Nirav Shah and Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew say the order comes with common-sense measures that have been in place but are now expanded.

They are asking people to always wear a mask in public settings where they could have a chance encounter with someone like if they are walking or jogging on a city street.

The mandate also says people at a restaurant table should wear a face covering when they are not eating or drinking.

DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, said, "When you’re asking the question of yourself whether there’s a need to do it, you probably should. We really do trust the common sense of the people of Maine to know when it’s appropriate to wear a face covering.”

Dr. Nirav Shah said, “If you can encounter somebody while you are out, wear a mask. That is the simplest way for all of us to keep a lid on covid-19. These are common-sense rules we’re happy to chat about but my bottom line and my ask for everybody today is to wear a mask and do the right thing.”

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the new order does include authority for harsher enforcement for violating the mask mandate, which they hope is a last resort and while they do place a high priority on voluntary compliance, they also realize the very real threat of this virus.

Lambrew added, “In the event of persistent non-compliance we have the option of taking activities such as suspending a facility’s operations license. Violations of the executive order are certain types of crimes that are punishable up to 180 days in prison and $1,000 fine.”

Shah said, “By wearing a face-covering we will all be that much safer and it’s the right thing to do right now but you can also do things like avoiding gatherings and if you are in a gathering in your own home by wearing a face-covering inside. These steps are the way for all of us to stay safe so I’m asking everyone to do the right hung there’s a lot riding on it.”

Governor Mills also limited indoor gatherings, again, to 50 people.

Dr. Nirav Shah says these stricter guidelines with face coverings also come at a time when the virus could be spread easier due to the weather.

He says as the air gets dryer, droplets which are expelled from one another are smaller and can travel a longer distance.

