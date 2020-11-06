Stacyville woman arrested, accused of leading police on chase

STACYVILLE, Maine (WABI) -A Stacyville woman is behind bars tonight accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

39-year-old Cynthia Burley is facing a string of charges including driving to endanger.

Police say they pulled Burley over in Hersey because officers believed she was involved in a crime.

Burley took off.

They say the chase reached speeds of 85 mph on Route 11.

Police say at one point Burley was driving on the wrong side of the road.

She is at the Aroostook County Jail.

