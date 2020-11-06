Sheep Club at UMaine disbands due to economic hardships from pandemic

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

A club at the University of Maine aimed at taking care of sheep is disbanding due to economic impacts from the pandemic.

Sheep were brought to Witter Farm back in 2015 for a research project.

The project ended up turning into something much more.

“We kept the sheep on for use in teaching and then also for the club.”

The Ewe-Maine Icelandic’s Sheep club was born.

University officials say economic impacts from COVID-19 forced them to sell the sheep last week and disband the club.

The decision devastated club members, including four-year member and president Anson Kuzmickas.

“I knew that it was possible for something like that to happen, but there was no heads up. There was no asking for input from us or anything like that.”

A self sufficient club in years past, the pandemic made it challenging to raise funds.

It also kept students off the farm where they took care of the sheep free of charge.

“We now needed to hire people to do those jobs, so the cost at that farm in particular dramatically increased.”

Although the students realize times are tough, for many, the club was more than a learning opportunity.

“I think a lot of them have come to realize sheep chores was kind of their only regularity currently in their life just because of the election, pandemic, everything going on. It’s kind of the only thing that gives them a sense of normalcy, I guess.”

Those in charge of the decision to disband the club realize the students took a sense of ownership with the sheep, but it was the university that had to deal with the financial shortcomings brought on by the pandemic.

“But at the end, really, they were still the farm’s sheep, and we’re the ones financially responsible for them.”

Hutton says the departure of the flock is hopefully temporary.

His hope is that things normalize with regards to the pandemic next school year.

“We’re working to try to come up with a plan to have animals come back so that when we can have the students back, we’ll have animals for them to work with.”

