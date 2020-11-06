Advertisement

Red Knights in Millinocket hosting first ever toy drive

Red Knights in Millinocket prep to host toy drive
Red Knights in Millinocket prep to host toy drive(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays approach, it’s not too early to start the season of giving.

The Red Knights Chapter 8 in Millinocket is doing a toy drive this year.

It’s Sunday, November 15th.

It will take place at the American Legion and have a drive-through setting, for quick and safe drop offs.

Organizers say there was a need in the Katahdin region for families who could not afford presents around Christmas.

“Well last year there was nowhere in this area, we ended up driving to Bangor to bring down for Penquis and their toy drive that was being held there. And I figured why not in the local area, get something going. Do what we can for the families that are less fortunate," said Eric Blanchette with the Red Knights, Chapter 8.

They are asking for any unwrapped toys and presents.

You can drive through between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

