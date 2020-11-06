People rejoice as Starbucks holiday cups arrive just in time

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A nation divided.

A need for something, anything, that can bring us all together.

TV5 found it Friday, at Starbucks.

“We went to Starbucks to get the Christmas cup” said Cassandra Lacasse.

The holiday season has arrived, and it’s already bringing people together.

“I am a UMaine student,” said Cassandra. “Husson University,” said her friend Bethany Luetjen.

Two bitter rivals, putting their differences aside.

“I basically saw the post on Instagram and DMed it to her, and you just said, let’s go!” explained Bethany. “So, we ended up coming here.”

“I love Christmas, so I was really excited for the holiday cups,” said Cassandra. “Even though it was kind of a long wait, it’s always good.”

As it turns out, Cassandra and Bethany weren’t the only people to endure a lengthy wait in line.

TV5′s Brittany McHatten was willing to wait 45 minutes to get a sweet sip of the holiday elixir.

Jon Small got his, too, although sources say he skipped the line and got his inside Target.

During a week where much of the country didn’t get much sleep, perhaps this caffeinated kick is just the ticket.

“Just walking in and seeing that they wrapped it made everything festive really, I was just super hyped,” said Bethany.

“I think we’re all pretty tired of how this year is going, and we are all looking for something exciting to look forward to, so I think that Christmas cups in November are a pretty good boost," said Cassandra. “Something we need.”

