Penobscot Nation leaders set restrictions to visitors due to COVID cases on Indian Island

All vehicles coming on to the island will be monitored at a checkpoint, and only members of the community, tribal citizens and those providing essential services will be allowed to pass.
Penobscot Nation
Penobscot Nation(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIAN ISLAND, Maine (WABI) -

Access to the Penobscot Nation community on Indian Island has been shut down due to coronavirus cases.

Tribal Chief Kirk Francis posted a message on the tribal government website saying two people living on the island have tested positive for COVID-19.

The tribe’s health center has implemented a response plan and is working to conduct contact tracing.

Tribal health center staff have tested about 50 people and found no additional positive test results as of Friday morning.

They held a drive thru testing event Thursday and Friday to help contain the virus' spread.

All non essential tribal offices are closed for the next week.

All vehicles coming on to the island will be monitored at a checkpoint, and only members of the community, tribal citizens and those providing essential services will be allowed to pass.

