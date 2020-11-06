Advertisement

More than 60 COVID-19 cases reported at Lewiston rehab facility

It was one of several new outbreaks reported Friday.
Maine CDC reports coronavirus outbreak at Lewiston rehab facility.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday evening that more than 60 cases of COVID-19 are being reported at a Lewiston rehabilitation facility.

Health officials said 44 residents and 20 staff members at Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center have tested positive for the virus.

The Maine CDC said additional testing is ongoing at the facility, so more cases are likely to be identified.

The Maine CDC said its outbreak response team is working with the facility to arrange further testing, provide adequate personal protective equipment, and ensure appropriate protocols are in place.

