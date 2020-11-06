Mix of Sun & Clouds & Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance will cross the state this morning. This disturbance is giving us some clouds and maybe a quick shower or sprinkle early this morning. As the disturbance moves to our west this morning, the clouds will give way to sunshine by later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today than yesterday with highs topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon. Skies will average partly to mostly cloudy tonight with the bulk of the clouds across northern areas as a cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s.

The cold front will drop southward into Northern Maine on Saturday. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so it’s only expected to produce some cloudiness especially across the northern half of the state with brighter conditions expected elsewhere. Temperatures will continue to run well above average with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s to mid-60s from north to south across the state. The front will stall out across the state Saturday night then begin to head back northward as a warm front on Sunday. This will give us some more cloudiness Sunday especially across the northern half of the state. As a result, temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday with highs mainly in the 50s. We may see some spots across the north only in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Northern areas could see a shower Sunday too but overall it looks like most areas will stay dry. High pressure will give us good weather Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected both day and high temperatures in the low to mid-60s both days as well. A cold front is expected to move in on Wednesday bringing us a good chance for some showers midweek.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild with highs between 57°-65°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 45°-51°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 57°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A shower possible across the north. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

