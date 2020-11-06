Medical practitioner weighs in on recent Hepatitis A case at Bangor restaurant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Texas Roadhouse in Bangor now has a number for those to call if they feel that they were exposed to Hepatitis A.

It’s for customers and workers who may have been exposed to the virus at the restaurant last month.

The Maine CDC says an infected worker at the restaurant handled food on October 16th through the 18th, then again on the 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 27th, and 29th.

Matthew DeRosby, Physician Assistant for Northern Light Health says Hepatitis A can be spread from close, person contact with someone who is infected.

It is very contagious and people can spread the virus before they feel sick.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, yellowing of the skin and eyes, among others.

The Maine CDC is urging people to call their doctor about being vaccinated.

This includes anyone who had dine-in, take-out, delivery, or curbside pick-up of food from the restaurant.

DeRosby says if have already had the vaccine, you do not need to get it again.

“If you can intervene and vaccinate somebody for up to two weeks after the exposure, then there is an excellent chance that you can prevent the illness from happening to begin with," DeRosby said. "So, that’s why it’s so important to kind of get the word out so people can obtain that vaccination if they’ve been exposed and they’ve never been vaccinated.”

“Hopefully all of those people are going to take advantage of that and get vaccinated. But, even if they don’t, and they get sick, it’s a relatively short-lived illness. They’re not going to feel well for a week or two. However, it’s self-limiting, and once they get over that illness, they should be just fine.”

If you were at Texas Roadhouse on the following dates and have any questions, you can call 1-877-311-4968.

If you are not sure if you have had the vaccine, you should contact your primary healthcare provider.

