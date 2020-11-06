Advertisement

Maine Veterans’ Homes unveils 2021 Heroes calendar

The 2021 Heroes Calendar features two inspiring Veteran biographies from each of their six homes in Bangor, Augusta, Caribou, Scarborough, and South Paris.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Nov. 6, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Veterans Day is right around the corner and Maine Veterans' Homes is celebrating with the release of their 2021 calendar.

The 2021 Heroes Calendar features two inspiring Veteran biographies from each of their six homes in Bangor, Augusta, Caribou, Scarborough, Machias, and South Paris.

This year’s cover Veteran is Priscilla Poore.

She’s the first female to be on the cover.

You can learn about her time serving in the Marine Corps.

You can also learn more about Thomas Goodman who, after his service in the Navy, enjoyed a career in the CIA.

Those behind the calendar hope folks can take a moment to pay tribute to those who served.

“I feel like it’s just a great way to resettle myself and with everything else going on to kind of think about all these service members, men and women, who really kind of just put their life on hold,” said Josh Scroggins, Director of Development and Communications at Maine Veterans' Homes. “Some of them quit school. Some of them had to go to college afterwards. Some of them never even finished high school, and they put their life on the line to go overseas and support our country and fight for our freedoms that we celebrate today.”

The public can request their Heroes Calendar here: mainevets.org/calendar.

