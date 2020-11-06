Maine turkey farm overwhelmed by demand, sold out for Thanksgiving

NEWFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - One Maine turkey farm said sales have been booming since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners of Harris Turkey Farm in Newfield said sales have doubled.

They thought with people having smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving, orders would be down, but they were wrong.

“People are still getting large turkeys, and they’re ordering multiple turkeys, so it’s been an unusual year for us for that,” owner Chase Harris said.

The farm started taking orders in June and sold out in seven days for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.