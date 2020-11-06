Maine to receive more than $36 million for heating assistance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

More than $36 million in federal funding is being sent to Maine to help people stay warm this winter.

About one million of that will go to Maine tribes and tribal organizations to provide help to people in their communities who need to pay for heating fuel.

The tribes include the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Passamaquoddy Tribe, and Penobscot Nation.

The money comes from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

