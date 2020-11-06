Advertisement

Maine sets voter participation records this year

Secretary of State urges patience as people wait for results from other states.
Maine’s Secretary of State says voter participation records were shattered in the election this week.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Secretary of State says voter participation records were shattered in the election this week.

According to Matt Dunlap, more than 75% of Maine’s voting age residents cast a ballot.

That’s more than 800,000 voters.

TV5 spoke with Dunlap Friday afternoon.

He said despite the large turnout in Maine, things went smoothly.

Dunlap has been in contact with Secretaries of State across the country, including his counterpart in Pennsylvania.

He says while people want results from those states that still haven’t been called, this is just the process playing out.

“Every hour that goes by without a definitive result, people get nervous,” said Matt Dunlap. “They think that something’s happening that’s unusual or nefarious. That’s not the case. This is how they’ve always done their elections. It’s just now that it’s getting close, and people don’t know the results. Where there’s a lack of information, often times, rumor will rush in to fill the void. This is why people were saying in the weeks before the election, be patient.”

Dunlap said changes made to allow early absentee vote counting in Maine made things much easier for state election officials.

